Naked images of Dundee girls as young as 11 being shared online

Naked images of girls as young as 11 have been shared online.

The revelation follows yesterday’s Tele exclusive in which we reported that hundreds of images of city teenagers had been shared in a similar way.

Police have confirmed they are continuing investigations into numerous complaints from women and girls that explicit images of them have been uploaded on to the internet.

Helen Hampton, acting manager and team leader of the Women’s Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre (WRASAC) in Dundee, said she was shocked by our findings.

Ms Hampton said: “We were shocked to hear about this new app which shares the images of women as young as 14 or 15.

“A recent change to the law made so-called ‘revenge porn’ a criminal offence. It would seem that there is a long way to go before this law has the effect of deterring this type of activity.

“At WRASAC we support women and young people from age 11 upwards, many of whom have had their images shared in this way. These survivors are affected by fear and anxiety and often feel too frightened to get out and about.

“They lose their trust in the people around them and can experience recurring flashbacks and night terrors.

“This app is sharing information as well as images which will exacerbate the fear of these women who may experience debilitating panic attacks as a result. We would encourage anyone who is affected by this awful behaviour to get in touch.”

Georgia Cruickshank, Labour’s education spokesman on Dundee City Council, said: “I am horrified that this is happening. I know of a young girl this happened to and the devastation this causes families is considerable.

“We are working with pupils in schools to make them aware of the dangers of sharing sexually-explicit images.”