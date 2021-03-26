Naked Fife thug struggled with police and claimed to have Covid

A naked thug has been spared a prison sentence despite struggling with seven police officers and forcing them to self-isolate.

Fraser Gilmour claimed he had Covid-19 during his booze-fuelled rampage in Tayport.

The 38-year-old removed an officer’s face covering during the violent struggle and made a homophobic slur.

Police had been called after he got into a dispute with his former partner at his flat on Glebe Gardens.

Gilmour has now been ordered to remain indoors after 7pm for the next 135 days.

Prosecutor Gavin Burton previously told Dundee Sheriff Court: “Officers shouted, identifying themselves but received no response. The accused was traced asleep under a duvet.

“There appeared to be a strong smell of alcohol. It was explained… he would be arrested on suspicion of threatening or abusive behaviour.”

Carried from his flat fully naked

Mr Burton added: “At that time the accused was fully naked and engaged in a struggle with the officers.

“He seized PC Russell by the face, grabbing his face covering and removing it. The accused was then handcuffed and carried out of the property still fully naked.”

Gilmour’s abusive behaviour continued on the journey to police HQ in Dundee, calling one officer a “bald, gay f*****”.

In the custody suite at around 2.20am , he told police he did not have any illnesses or infections.

However, almost three hours later, Gilmour claimed he felt hot, had a chest infection and a sore head and said he had been with someone who had tested positive for Covid-19.

The officers who arrested him, as well as a police sergeant in the custody suite, had to self-isolate causing “considerable distress” to them and their families.

Gilmour admitted struggling violently with PCs Alexander Craig, Christian Russell, Jessica Moir, David Gordon, Neil Ferguson and Danny Allen on January 13.

He seized PC Russell’s head and removed his face covering; repeatedly shouted, swore, made offensive remarks, and falsely claimed to have Covid-19, causing officers to self-isolate.

Defence solicitor David Duncan said Gilmour’s recollection was hazy and he was unaware the police had been called.

Sheriff John Rafferty placed Gilmour on a restriction of liberty order for 135 days which will keep him indoors between 7pm and 5am.

He was also placed on supervision for 16 months.