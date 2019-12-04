Naked Dundee racist who performed sex act in front of police sentenced

A naked woman who performed a sex act in front of police after racially abusing and threatening to bite her neighbour has been fined.

Irene Torrie was also placed on the sex offender’s register following her the bizarre incident in Kirkton on July 24.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard previously that Torrie unleashed a torrent of abuse at Agnieszka Lukaszak-Ewiak, calling her a “Polish ****” before saying she would bite her.

Stunned police then attended her Balmuir Road home to find Torrie naked and refusing to put on clothes.

She performed a sex act on herself in front of officers sent to arrest her.

When explaining the argument between Torrie and Ms Lukaszak-Ewiak, prosecutor Gavin Burton said: “The accused directed a tirade of abuse towards her in an aggressive manner. The witness heard the accused shout ‘you Polish ****’.

“The complainer’s husband stood in front of her. The accused said ‘if I can’t fight her I’ll bite her’.”

Police attended Torrie’s home at 9.50pm where she was found in bed and removed the duvet to reveal she was naked. Torrie refused to get dressed and behaved inappropriately towards three officers.

Back-up was called and Torrie continued to approach them in an inappropriate manner.

Torrie then began to touch herself in front of an officer before springing up from the bed and pushing an officer against a wall.

The 39-year-old was restrained and taken to police headquarters after being encouraged to put her clothes on.

Torrie pleaded guilty to making racial remarks and violent threats, shouting, swearing, and exposing herself on July 24. She also admitted pushing an officer against a wall.

A guilty plea was also tendered to failing to sign on the sex offender’s register.

Defence solicitor Scott Norrie said his client had been experiencing a number of difficulties at the time of the offence and sought solace in alcohol.

He said: “She is a lady who has gone through a very difficult period and has taken alcohol to escape that.

“It hasn’t been easy for her. She has engaged with support services.”

Mr Norrie added that Torrie had been keeping her distance from her home address because of problems as a result of her offence.

When sentencing Torrie, Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC said: “I am fully aware about a number of issues in your life but I am pleased to see that you have made a lot of progress in engaging with ISMS and Mentoring for Women.”

Torrie was fined a total of £300 as well as being placed on supervision for 12 months and the sex offender’s register for the same period.