‘Naive’ Dundee United star Jamie Robson apologises for ‘blacking up’ at event

Dundee United star Jamie Robson has issued an apology after he “blacked up” for a fancy dress costume at a players’ social event.

The 20-year-old defender is to undertake diversity training after the club described his actions as “potentially offensive”.

A picture of Robson appeared on social media earlier this week.

It showed him covered in dark- coloured paint while wearing a high-visibility vest.

He was holding two pieces of cardboard advertising cheap sunglasses and items of jewellery.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “Dundee United can confirm Jamie Robson has been disciplined in relation to his actions at a players’ social event earlier this month. As a club, we have high standards concerning the behaviour and actions of our staff, and on this occasion, Jamie has fallen short of these expected standards.

“The player’s actions were potentially offensive and with, the club’s support, he will undertake some diversity and inclusion training.

Robson said he accepted the “naivety” of his actions and saw that his actions fell short of what is expected of by a professional footballer

He said: “As soon as I became aware that I could offend, I took immediate action and removed both the make-up and costume.

“I want to apologise for any offence I have caused and I have also apologised to the club for not adhering to the standards expected.”

Show Racism the Red Card has renewed calls for talks about the issue in Scottish football.

The organisation worked with the Tannadice side during a fortnight of action in October calling for an end to racism in football and society.

A spokeswoman said: “It’s super-disappointing that this incident is surrounding a player from Dundee United.”