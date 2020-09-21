Ex-Dundee United star Nadir Ciftci a possibility as James McPake searches for new Dundee striker

A striker is top of James McPake’s transfer wishlist as he prepares his Dundee side for the new season and he’s admitted former Dundee United man Nadir Ciftci is a possibility.

The Dark Blues continued their pre-season with a warm-up match at Montrose on Saturday, a late Graham Webster goal preventing a second straight win to follow last week’s victory over Peterhead.

Graham Dorrans from the spot and new boy Lee Ashcroft struck for the Dens men while star signing Charlie Adam also got his first run-out.

McPake’s side, however, were missing a recognised striker in the squad with summer recruits Danny Mullen and Alex Jakubiak out injured.

Former St Mirren man Mullen has a short-term issue but the Dark Blues are anxiously waiting for news on an ankle problem picked up by Jakubiak against Peterhead.

The Dundee boss said: “Alex, we are getting his ankle looked at. We don’t know if it is a longer-term one or not, we’re waiting to hear back on the scan.”

On possible transfers, McPake added: “We are working away on a few things, we do need a striker in, that’s always been the case.

“Even when Danny and Alex came in, we needed another one and there is a lot of work going on in the background to find the right one.”

Whether that might be the ex-United and Celtic frontman Ciftci after the Tele last week revealed a move might happen, the Dens boss replied: “He’s one that’s been put to us and we’re looking at it.

“He’s not the only one, though, there are a number of players we are looking at right now.”

In terms of the preparations of the squad he has at the moment, McPake was pleased with his team at Links Park during the 2-2 draw with the Gable Endies.

Adam got his first taste of action since signing last week while Jordon Forster also returned to the side after missing the game against the Blue Toon.

The manager added: “It was another good exercise and there were players who needed the minutes, Charlie Adam, Jordon Forster.

“I thought the two of them were excellent. Graham Dorrans gets 90, Paul McGowan gets 90, Lee Ashcroft another 90, Cammy Kerr and Declan McDaid, too.

“So, it was a good exercise in terms of fitness.

“We conceded two slack goals, we know that, and we’ll get that right.

“But I think we were much better on Saturday than we were last Tuesday night.

“It was a tricky surface but we’re in a league where we’ll play five times on that surface so we have to deal with that.

“Overall, I’m really pleased. It is our second game but it was a step up in our performance from Peterhead.”