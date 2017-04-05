Mystery over unmarked grave which appeared in graveyard

Detectives are working to solve the mystery of an unmarked grave that appeared in a 12th century churchyard.

It appeared at the Old Church of St James in Stanstead Abbotts, Hertfordshire – which is only used four times a year.

Hertfordshire Police said the grave was reported to officers on Monday but may have been in situ since September 2016.

A person has been seen tending the plot, which is “well kept” and contains bones of an unascertained age, a force spokesman said.

A specialist forensics team were seen to be examining the unusual grave which appears to have been filled in with gravel.

Chief inspector Gerry McDonald did not rule out the possibility it could contain human remains and inquiries were in the early stages.

He said: “At this stage we are trying to find out what’s happened. It might be very old, it might be new, although it’s definitely not very new. It could be ancient.”

Mr McDonald added: “We will consider every option, whether it’s human or animal.

“It’s really hard to say anything for certain at the moment.”

Detective Inspector Anna Borella added: “The church is only used around four times a year, but we know that people regularly visit the graveyard.

“We are appealing to anyone who has seen someone visit the mystery grave or who has information which may help us identify it to contact us.

“The grave is situated close to the church and there are no graves directly next to it, so anyone visiting may stand out.”