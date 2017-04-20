A box of 8mm home movies from Dundee has been discovered more than 11,000 miles away.

The films, dating back to the early 1970s, were found in Whakatane, New Zealand, earlier this month.

They appear to have belonged to a Mr and Mrs Frain, of Fintry Road, Dundee.

It is unclear how they ended up so far away from home, or why they were left in an unused room at the back of a furniture store.

Allan Johnson, who made the discovery, said he hoped to reunite the family with the films.

The box has the name “Mr A Frain, 3a Fintry Road, Dundee” written on the side, while inside there was a receipt with the name “Mrs Elizabeth Frain” written on it.

The receipt is dated November 5 1970 and contains a further name, which appears to be “LM Armstrong”, although it is difficult to read.

Mr Johnson said he had searched the Whakatane phone book to find anyone with the surname Frain, but had been unsuccessful.

He added: “I have got no connection to Dundee. I work in a shop in Whakatane and we deal in second-hand furniture.

“The box was at the back of what used to be the delivery room, but hasn’t been used for years.”