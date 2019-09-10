Mystery surrounding Mercedes car found on fire by police in Brechin

Police Scotland are appealing for information regarding a car on fire in the early hours of this morning, September 10, in Brechin.

The car, a Mercedes estate, was found well alight by a member of the public around 1.25am at the entrance to the nature trail at the top of Drumachlie Loan.

The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, who confirmed that they believed the fire had been started deliberately.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “No identifiable registration was left on the car, and at this time we have not received any reports of any cars of this type having been stolen or otherwise gone missing in the local area.

“A silver Mercedes estate car with a missing front bumper and no front registration plate was seen abut 12.45am on the Brechin to Montrose road by police officers dealing with a separate incident.

“While it cannot yet be confirmed, this could have been the vehicle found on fire a short time later.”

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, particularly if you saw the above-mentioned Mercedes estate in the area around that time, call 101 or speak with any police officer.

Also, information can be given anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.