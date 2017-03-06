A path in a quiet Dundee street has been sealed off as part of a police investigation.

Mystery surrounds the police presence with a small grey tent erected within the cordon on Castleroy Road in Broughty Ferry.

Locals say police have been there since the early hours of the morning.

Many have been left speculating as to what is going on.

Police Scotland refused to disclose what happened insisting they were dealing with an ‘incident’.

Rebecca Robertson, 21, said that the mystery tent had been erected overnight.

She said: “it has been here since 2am but no one knows what’s going on.

“There has been a police car sitting outside the house ever since.

“There is nothing out of the ordinary on the opposite side of the house.

“Some people were saying it was an animal or something but we don’t know.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland is dealing with an incident, no further details at this time.”