Police have dug up a garden at the former Dundee home of a convicted killer.

Around six officers were seen going round the back of flats in Thurso Crescent — where Mark Anderson formerly lived — armed with shovels, metal detectors and garden hoes.

Locals said they saw the police focusing on a corner of the garden behind a shed which used to belong to Mr Anderson, who was jailed for nine years last month for killing Nigel Poustie.

However, officers refused to reveal what they were looking for — insisting the activity was “a routine police matter”.

However, it’s understood it was not connected to Mr Poustie’s death.

Anderson, 51, beat up Mr Poustie, 49, with a baseball bat and hammer, and scalded him with boiling water, at the Thurso Crescent property.

The flat, which overlooks the garden, is now boarded up. Lindsay Smith, 46, who has lived in the area for 10 years, said: “The police arrived in a van.

“I saw six officers with shovels and garden hoes.

“They took the tools out and made their way around to the back garden space.

“Given the nature of the tools I was wondering what was going on.

“They were here for at least an hour. They went into the close and then around to the back garden.”

One resident, who did not wish to be named, said: “The officers were here for about an hour.

“Some of them had metal detectors. We were surprised to see them. They went straight into an area within the back garden. I saw at least five police officers.”

Frank Low, 65, a lollipop man who lives in the same block, said: “When I came back from work the back garden was full of police.

“They were using spades, forks and metal detectors and were concentrating on a corner of the garden behind a shed.

“I believe the shed had belonged to Mark Anderson. There were about five police officers there, who stayed about an hour. They were obviously looking for something. As far as I could see they didn’t take anything away with them when they left.”

Kenny Couttie, stepbrother of Mr Poustie, told the Tele he was not aware of Tuesday’s activity, adding: “We just want to forget about Anderson now and move on with our lives.”