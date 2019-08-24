Mystery of religious messages on walls across Dundee solved

Mysterious religious messages that have been appearing on walls across the city are “silent prayers” for lives lost to drugs in Dundee.

Ric May and Stef Ollandini are among a group of seven people – known as the SO7 – who have been writing chalk messages in recent months.

The Tele reported in July that unusual writings had been appearing on buildings across the city centre over the summer.

At the same time, headstones in the Howff burial ground were defaced by graffiti scrawled in chalk which referenced Satan.

Ric and Stef – who work with drug users – said today they had no part in the incidents of vandalism.

They said members of the SO7 group had only written “Jesus” and symbols featuring a cross with a heart in areas such as Kirkton, the city centre and Lochee.

Ric said: “The reaction from the public to us doing this has been extremely positive.

“People come and approach us and stop to take pictures.

“The messages symbolise lives lost to drugs in Dundee and are essentially silent prayers while sending a message to those left behind.

“We have had a lot of engagement with homeless people and addicts who are very open to Jesus helping them.”

Stef said he was aware of other people drawing on walls and headstones across Dundee and said some of his own drawings had been defaced.

He added: “Unfortunately we can’t stop anyone from adding things on.

“We’ve also placed some of the markings on empty business premises – praying for more jobs.”

Maryfield councillor Ken Lynn said previously the recent incidents were an unwelcome addition to the city centre.

Both Ric and Stef stressed the messages they had left were written in chalk and they did not condone others who used spray paint.

Ric added: “This hasn’t only been done in Dundee.

“We travel around the country to cities such as Edinburgh and Glasgow delivering the same message.”

Both Ric and Stef are working on opening a live-in rehabilitation centre for addicts.

In April, the pair appealed for funding in a bid to tackle the “vicious drug cycle” in Dundee.