Mystery of blood-soaked trousers at Dundee bus stop solved

Police have solved the mystery surrounding a pair of blood-soaked trousers found in the city centre.

The clothing was left next to a bus stop outside the High School of Dundee with blood spatters seen nearby.

Baffled pedestrians spotted the trousers last Wednesday morning, but they were removed a couple of hours later.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland told the Tele: “It was a false alarm with good intent.

“A relative of the owner of the trousers called us to let us know what happened and we can confirm that no one was injured.”

The black-coloured trousers were stained at the bottom of each leg with blood.

One witness said at the time: “It was a really strange thing to see on the way to work.

“The trousers were crumpled up near a bus stop. At first I thought it was the dip for pakora then I feared someone had maybe been slashed.”