Mysterious Keptie Kev statue in Arbroath pond replaced by sign saying ‘lol’

A mysterious statue known as Keptie Kev, which appeared in a pond in Arbroath, has been replaced by a sign saying “lol”.

Over the weekend the mysterious statue was seen in Keptie Pond, and was compared to the Mirror Man statue in Loch Earn in Perthshire.

© Supplied

Since his installation, 6ft Kev had been hit with the locals – but townsfolk were stumped as to who was behind it.

However, today, a sign saying “lol” with a “laughing face” emoji appeared in Kev’s spot in the pond.

© Supplied

It’s unknown if the same people behind the statue are the ones who took it down – however comments on the post suggest the statue is up for sale with a price tag of around £90.

The statue has solar lights on its arms which light up at night.

Angus Council previously said that, while whoever put the statue there did not have permission, the local authority would leave it where it is.

A spokeswoman said, “We are aware that a mysterious figure has appeared in Keptie Pond recently and has been attracting quite a bit of attention.”