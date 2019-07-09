Myles McCallum dresses up as Oor Wullie after Lochee missed off Bucket Trail map

The Oor Wullie Big Bucket Trail has captured the imagination of fans up and down the country since it was introduced last month.

But one prominent part of Dundee has been left without its own mascot – until now.

A whopping 200 Oor Wullie statues have popped up in Dundee, Aberdeen, Inverness, Glasgow and Edinburgh – but Lochee was missed off the Bucket Trail map.

However, Lochee’s own local hero Myles McCallum has stepped in to save the day in his dungarees as he picked up his bucket yesterday and became Oor Wullie for the day.

Myles said: “This is just a tongue in cheek response to Lochee not being given an Oor Wullie as part of the trail.

“We were very disappointed not to have been given our own statue but rather than moan about it we thought we would make our point by creating our own version – that’s the reason I spent the day dressed up as Oor Wullie.

“It’s a shame that we weren’t given a statue.

“We had one the last time round and it was a huge success.

“There were no problems at all and he wasn’t vandalised or defaced in any way.

“He brought lots of visitors to the area which was fantastic.”

Jayne Kelly, of Save the High Street Lochee group, said: “Last time when we had a statue it was fantastic for Lochee.

“It brought a lot of visitors and business really benefited as a result.

“We would have loved to have one again this time.

“We decided to create one ourselves instead and Myles dressed up as Oor Wullie for the day.

“We thought this would be a great way to make our point without making too much of a fuss about it.”

A spokesman for the trail admitted, due to the size of the project, some communities would be left disappointed.

He added: “Given the scale of the campaign this year we just haven’t had enough Wullies to reach out into the communities as we have in the past. They’ve had to stretch that much further to cover all over Scotland, so the trail has a different look this year.

“For Archie’s first Bucket Trail we made a point of looking at locations right across the city, one in every ward more or less.

“We placed the Dundee International Women’s Centre Oor Wullie at the braw Dundee Weaver on the High Street in Lochee.”