‘My mum didn’t know how to handle it – she was a rape victim too’: Brave Dundee woman, raped aged 17, speaks out about harrowing experience

When she was just a teenager, Sarah endured one of the most harrowing experiences anyone can go through.

At only 17, she was walking home from her boyfriend’s house in Dundee when she was brutally attacked and raped.

After years of the ordeal threatening to derail her life entirely, she is now helping others overcome traumatic experiences.

But, more than 20 years ago, the terrified teen had no idea what to do next.

She was too afraid to go to the police but decided to tell her boyfriend, who supported her and would later go on to become her husband.

And she also told her mum, which she now says was one of the worst things she could have ever done.

Sarah – not her real name –said: “I was hoping my mum would support me but she didn’t know how to handle it. It turns out she too was raped as a young woman.

“She never spoke about what happened to her and she was incapable of being supportive to me.

“I think she somehow blamed me for the attack. I ended up wondering if I had been responsible and if I could have prevented what happened.”

Sarah said that the man asked her to perform a sex act on him which she refused to do.

She said: “I believe that because I refused to do that he raped me. For that reason I felt I was responsible, that I could have prevented the rape if I had just done what he asked.”

Now in her 40s Sarah recognises that she was in no way responsible for the attack on her that night.

But her efforts to bring her attacker to justice proved to be in vain, because there was insufficient evidence to charge him.

She added: “Two weeks and two days after I was raped I finally found the courage to go to the police. Again I decided this was a bad move and again I was made to feel guilty.

“I went to the police two weeks after I was raped so obviously there was no physical evidence by then to get a conviction.

“As far as I know that man is still walking around Dundee. I have no idea what he looks like, I can’t remember his face although I feel sure I would know him if he walked into a room I was in.”

Sarah said that through counselling she had eventually been able to move on with her life, but not before she had suffered with depression for many years, including contemplating suicide on more than one occasion.

Because of the rape and the subsequent devastating impact it had on her life Sarah is now working with local group Let’s Talk Tayside, set up a year ago to give a platform for people to talk about any issues that are concerning them.

She said: “I want to ensure that people in Dundee know there is always someone there to listen to them.

“I became very withdrawn and I started drinking heavily.

“I would also sleep with anybody because of my lack of self esteem, because of what had happened to me.

“I really suffered and for a long time I had no confidence, and no self-worth. I know I come across as very confident but I wear a very good mask.

“Because of my experience I feel able to support and empathise with other people who are going through difficult times. Through Let’s Talk Tayside I can do that.”