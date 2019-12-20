‘My heart goes out to all those affected by this upsetting news’: Local politicians speak out after more than 100 jobs axed at Dundee manufacturing firm

Local politicians have voiced their dismay over the “deeply upsetting” news that 179 workers at a Dundee-based manufacturing firm are to lose their jobs, just days before Christmas.

The Tele revealed on Tuesday that agency staff at Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS), on West Pitkerro Industrial Estate, were told they would lose their jobs.

Initial reports said 100 jobs had been axed, but it has now been said up to 179 staff will go.

The affected staff are all agency workers employed by EN Recruitment on behalf of the company.

Shona Robison, MSP for Dundee City East, said: “This news will be deeply upsetting for the workforce at Dover Fueling Services and their families. This is news nobody wants to hear – especially so close to Christmas.

“I have already raised this with Scottish Government ministers, and intend to speak to any trade union working with those who have lost their jobs. In the meantime, any constituent affected should contact my office.”

Stewart Hosie, MP for Dundee East, said: “My heart goes out to all those affected by this upsetting news, particularly so close to Christmas and the new year celebrations.

“My office and I are more than happy to work with the trade unions and with my Dundee SNP colleagues to provide assistance to those affected by these losses and to help protect the core workforce and future of Dover Fueling Solutions in Dundee.”

Michelle Saab, director of marketing communications at DFS, said: “At Dover Fueling Solutions, we regularly assess our business strategy to ensure we are best positioned to meet industry demands and enable continued growth.

“As part of this analysis, we have made the difficult determination to reduce the volume of temporary staffing agency work at the factory at West Pitkerro Industrial Estate in Dundee.

“As with all our business decisions, this course was chosen only after careful thought and consideration.

“DFS has made significant investment in the operations in Dundee and will continue to maintain a significant presence in the community.”

In November 2017 it was announced that the company was undergoing a major expansion, which would bring 1,420 jobs to the city.

The company, which was part of global manufacturer Dover, was officially rebranded as Dover Fueling Solutions UK later that year.

It also built a £14 million extension to its factory.