Martel Maxwell: My hairband pants could be the new fashion craze

Hair bands and lipsticks – two things I always need and yet seem to go walkies in my house.

So recently, when my hair becomes annoying and no bobbles can be found anywhere, I’ve taken to tying my locks back with my wee boy’s pants.

I hasten to add they are clean – and actually double effectively as a hair tie given their elasticity.

Of course, this is just a practicality while in the house – to vacuum or cook or shower – and never a look that should be attempted outside.

But it had to happen some time to a forgetful mum with poor time management.

There I was, rushing to pick the boys up from school, breathing a sigh of relief at not being late and waiting alongside other parents.

I caught one mum squinting at my head. “Em, cool hairband,” she said uncertainly.

And it hit me. The dinosaur-patterned navy briefs were still wrapped around my hair, with the “age 3” label sticking right out the top like some sort of feather in my deranged cap.

Thankfully, she saw the funny side. In fact, she laughed like a drain.

Forget gym wear at the school gates, maybe I’ll start a new craze.