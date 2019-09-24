‘My garden is now jungle’ claims OAP, but council and rail firm deny responsibility

An OAP claims an embankment next to his house has become a “jungle” and is encroaching on to his land.

Alexander McKenzie lives next to the railway bridge at Hillside, near Montrose.

The 88-year-old claims he is fighting a losing battle to stop the land underneath the structure from spreading into his garden.

He claims it has become so overgrown weeds are now spreading into his property.

Mr McKenzie said: “This problem is really upsetting me. There is a banking next to my garden and underneath the railway bridge. It is completely overgrown, it’s a real jungle.

“It has got so bad that it’s now encroaching into my garden and I’m struggling to keep it free of weeds.”

Mr McKenzie said he was also worried there were several young trees growing on the banking.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“Over time their roots will expand under the fence into my garden and cause considerable damage.”

He claims he has made repeated attempts to resolve the issue, but both Angus Council and Network Rail have denied responsibility.

He said: “They have both said that they don’t own the land.

“It has to belong to somebody and somebody needs to take responsibility for clearing this area.”

Mr McKenzie said that around five years ago the council had cleared the banking but they hadn’t been back to do anything since.

The retired iron foundry worker said he was no longer able to do much gardening himself and had to pay someone to come in and help him.

A spokesman for Angus Council said: “This piece of land is not owned by Angus Council.”

A spokesman for Network Rail said: “Our maintenance engineers will visit the embankment to assess the vegetation and carry-out any work required.

“The public can raise issues with lineside vegetation on our helpline on 03457 11 41 41.”