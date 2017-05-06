A Dundee boy who broke his arm after falling at a park has made a plea to the woman who helped him to come forward.

Angus McGregor, from the Kirkton area of the city, was with friends at Lochee Park when he tried to jump over a fence.

Unfortunately for the 14-year-old, his arm got stuck in the fence leaving it broken and looking “like a banana”.

He told the Tele that he would have had to walk to Ninewells Hospital with the injured limb if it wasn’t for a Good Samaritan in the car park who drove him there.

He said: “My arm was shaped like a banana — I was in shock so I didn’t even feel it. I had just tried to jump over the fence beside the play area and my arm had gotten stuck.

“I looked down and it was all wonky and bent out of shape.

“I just thought I needed to go to the hospital and get this seen to.

“The woman was in her car and I asked her if she could help me.

“If it wasn’t for her, then I would have had a long walk to the hospital.”

After arriving at Ninewells following the incident on Saturday, Angus was x-rayed and found to have suffered substantial damage to his ligaments, along with the break in his bone.

He was then put under the knife to correct his bone alignment. He is now recovering at home.

He added: “It would be great if I was able to thank her for what she did.

“She could have just left me to walk to the hospital but she didn’t.”

Angus’s mum Marsha, 42, has called on the woman to come forward so that she can thank her personally.

She added: “She didn’t need to do that, she could have just said no and went about her day.

“It was a really good thing that she did.

“I would love to be able to say thank you to her personally and maybe buy her some flowers or something like that. But I have no idea who she is.

“I just want her to make herself known so I can say thank you to her.”

Marsha said that she had no idea that Angus had been in the accident until she got a phone call from him while he was in the hospital receiving treatment.

She explained: “Angus phoned me when he got to the hospital and said ‘Mum, I have broke my arm’ — it was that blunt.

“I would hate to think what would have happened if she had just said no.

“You know what people’s perceptions of teenagers are like nowadays, it restores your faith in humanity a bit to know that a stranger would help your son out when he needed it.”