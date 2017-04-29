Blair Spittal insists Dundee United have to ignore the fortunes of other teams around them as they chase a second-placed finish.

The Tangerines host Dumbarton today in a 5.15pm kick-off after Falkirk have played Queen of the South at 3pm.

With just two points separating the sides going into the last two games and a chance of a 10-day breather before plunging into the play-offs, any slip-up from the Bairns could be vital for United’s prospects of promotion.

Falkirk’s fortunes aren’t something they can afford to focus on, however, according to Spittal.

He said: “Tomorrow, because we’ve got an evening kick-off, they play before us but I don’t think we can allow ourselves to concentrate on that.

“Then we can become complacent if Falkirk were to slip up.

“We could go into our game thinking we’re just going to get the three points easy but it’s not like that at all.

“We’ve got to make sure we go out and do our job first and then worry about the other stuff.

“Confidence is massive going into these play-offs. To keep that up we need to win the two remaining games and hope Falkirk drop points.

“All these games are going to be massive for this club’s future.”

Spittal was the man of the moment last week as he popped up late on to seal what could be a vital three points for his side against St Mirren last weekend.

Remarkably, for a player who netted seven times in the Premiership for a side that finished bottom of the table, Saturday’s strike was Spittal’s first in over a year.

And the 21-year-old revealed he’d been getting a bit of stick for his goal drought.

“I was delighted — it had been a long time since I scored a goal,” he added.

“It was Killie at home last January, so it had been a long time.

“I’ve had chances this season but missed them so, hopefully, now I can build on that and get a few more.

“I’ve had a fair bit of stick about it so I’m delighted to shove that down some throats!”

Whether or not they manage to overhaul Falkirk and grab second, it’s now all about momentum for Spittal and his team-mates if they are going to navigate their way through to the top flight.

Spittal added: “Momentum is vital at this stage of the season going into the play-offs, confidence as well, so we’ve got to make sure we can get maximum points out of the two remaining games.

“We know second isn’t in our hands, we’ve just got to make sure we win our two games and hope Falkirk don’t.

“The game against Morton next week is going to be vital because, if we finish third, we’re going to have to play them three times in a week.

“However, if we look too far ahead to the play-offs, we might slip up and can finish fourth.

“That’s the worst thing that can happen.

“We’ve got to make sure we concentrate fully on these next two games and get confidence really high going into the play-offs.”

The danger of allowing themselves to think about games in the future is something relegation-threatened Dumbarton will be keen to make the most of. And the Sons also have had a taste of beating the Tangerines with two 1-0 home victories.

“They beat us twice away from home and, when we played them at Tannadice it was a difficult game, so we know what to expect, we have to be at our best.

“Dumbarton have good players and they make it hard for you. They’ve picked up a few good results this season against teams at the top of the table and we know we’ve got to be at our best and be patient.”