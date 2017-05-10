Tributes have flooded in for a “father figure” of the Muslim community who has died.

Ibrahim Okhai, chairman of the Dundee Central Mosque Trust, was in Spain visiting his daughter when he suffered a stroke and heart failure.

Mohammed Bashir Chohan, president of the Dundee Islamic Society, said he “didn’t have the words” to describe the loss of his friend of 39 years.

Mr Chohan said: “He was a very generous person, well known in Dundee, in Britain, in the Muslim community.

“He didn’t care if you were Muslim or another religion, or another creed or colour – whoever went to see him never went away empty-handed.

“He will definitely be missed.”

Mr Okhai, 77, came to the UK from his native Malawi as a young man, studying accounting in London before joining his brother Aziz, who was studying at St Andrews.

The well-known businessman held managing directorships in a number of companies including Rockwell Solutions and became the president of about 50 mosques all over the UK.

After he passed away on May 4, his body was repatriated to Scotland and a funeral was held at the Central Mosque on Saturday. Mr Chohan estimated that about 1,200 people attended the ceremony.

Mr Chohan added: “People came from all over: London, Leicester, Dewsbury, Blackburn, Bury, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Kirkcaldy, Perth — it shows the amazing impact he had on people’s lives.”

A statement issued by the Dundee Central Mosque said a “very strong pillar of the community” had been lost.

It read: “With a sad heart: Our beloved Ibrahim Bhai Okhai has returned to his maker.

“He was always beloved and respected and was like a father to many. A big loss for us all. He will be dearly missed.”

Mr Chohan added: “We have lost a great tenant in the Muslim community and the Dundee business community.

“He was the father figure in the community.

“He will be missed greatly and our thoughts and sympathies are enormously with the family.”