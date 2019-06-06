Muslim community inviting Dundee folk of all faiths to celebrate Eid al-Fitr at Camperdown

The Muslim community is inviting Dundee locals of all faiths to join them to celebrate Eid al-Fitr with an annual festival at Camperdown Park.

Eid-In-The-Park will bring the celebrations of the religious festival Eid to a close, uniting all members of the Muslim community in the city.

Cultural activities, stalls, rides, games and lots of food stands will be set up at Camperdown Park, welcoming people of all faiths.

Qaiser Habib Qadri, secretary of Tayside Islamic Centre, Victoria Road, said: “It’s a fun party with lots of things for the kids to do, and a chance for all the family to come together.”

Eid began on Tuesday, when thousands of Muslims across the city celebrated the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

More than 1,300 people took part in prayers at Dundee’s Central Mosque to celebrate the occasion.

Dundee’s Muslim leader Bashir Chohan said that about 500 people attended prayers at the mosque at 8am on Tuesday followed by another 800 at the second prayer session at 10am.

He said: “Eid is a very important celebratory day for Muslims as we mark the end of Ramadan and everything that means for us, including regular fasting during daylight hours.”

Mr Chohan said that people had travelled from all over Tayside to come to prayers.

“It was so good to see so many people come together to mark this special day,” he said.

“Following Ramadan and the prayers for Eid, families gathered together to exchange presents, enjoy a celebratory feast and just generally begin to get back to normal life.”

He added that the self-imposed confinement for extra prayer for himself and several others of the Muslim community had also now come to an end.

He said: “For myself and several others the last 10 days have been spent confined to the Mosque taking part in optional prayer and removing ourselves from all the temptations and distractions of the outside word.

“This is an important part of my faith and something I was very happy to do in my service to God.”

Celebrations were also held at Al-Maktoum Mosque, on Blackness Road, and yesterday celebrations continued at Bilal Mosque, Dura Street and Tayside Islamic Centre on Victoria Road.

Special prayers are held at these sessions followed by a greeting session and a chance to meet friends before families head home to enjoy dinner and exchange gifts.

Qaiser Habib Qadri said: “Most people take time off work over this period, it’s one of two of our big holidays.

“It brings all Muslims together, we are all happy on this day and are like a family.”

The festival of Eid traditionally takes place over a three-day period, determined by the lunar phase of the moon.

It marks the end of Ramadan, which commemorates the moment when the Holy Koran was first revealed to Prophet Mohammed.

Eid-In-The-Park is on from noon-5pm on Sunday and is free to attend at Camperdown Park.

For more information see Facebook page, Eid in the Park 2019.