Musician Nick amazed after daughter, 9, learns to play piano during coronavirus lockdown

A musical prodigy has “amazed” her dad after learning to play the keyboard during lockdown – now she will join him in a live performance broadcast around the city.

Nick Shane, a musician and lead singer of the band the 1:21s, has been getting ready for his first live performance with his daughter Olivia, which will take place on Tuesday when they appear on Jim The Janny’s Virtual Bar Facebook page.

The pair have been working on a new song, A New Decade, which they are due to perform on their live broadcast to the city next week.

Olivia is a pupil at Fintry Primary School and has stunned her dad with how quickly she has learned to play the keyboard, after only taking up the hobby during the lockdown.

Speaking from his home studio, Nick revealed he had been “jamming in his jammies” with Olivia during the coronavirus lockdown – and had taught her bits and pieces on the keyboard initially.

He said: “As we’ve been recording new tracks from home, I’ve been teaching Olivia some basic chords on the piano.

“One track in particular is Nuvole Bianche by Italian composer Ludovico Einaudi which also shares the same chords as my song.

“So within 24 hours, we were sitting jamming one of my songs together, me on guitar, Olivia on piano.

“It was a really beautiful moment for us, and I felt we shared a special bond and created something amazing, literally in our jammies mucking around.

“She’s always been a very quick learner but I was amazed at how persistent she was, and how quickly it was before we were playing it together.

“Every time she went past the keyboard she was up there, battering out the four chords.”

Nick, who will turn 30 on the day of the performance, insisted the pair couldn’t wait to take to the stage – albeit virtually.

He added: “We’ve been asked to perform this song live on social media, and are scheduled to play in Jim The Jannies Virtual Pub on Tuesday May 12 at 8.45pm, which is the release date of my band’s new single, ‘Hola Hello’, and what is also my 30th Birthday.

“Going forward, Olivia and myself are very happy to have her perform with The 1:21’s when we begin to tour our new album in 2021.”