Musician Malcolm ‘Molly’ Duncan to be remembered with a big party in Spain

Musician Malcolm “Molly” Duncan is to be remembered with a party in Spain hosted by son Dan instead of a funeral.

Molly, born in Montrose, was one of the founding members of world famous Dundee group the Average White Band, who had a string of international hit albums and recorded chart-topping single Pick Up The Pieces.

He died at his home in Germany aged 74 after a short battle with cancer on October 8.

Tributes poured in from the music industry when the news emerged.

Dan, 48, is planning a party in Mallorca where he now lives and where the accomplished saxophonist Molly and his family spent a lot of time.

He said: “My dad never wanted a funeral and insisted on a party where he lived for many years.

“I have been living there now for a long time, about 20 years, and Molly wanted to be celebrated with a party so that’s what we are planning.

“There will be plenty of crying with laughter as well as sadness plus a lot of his music.

“My dad died in Germany where he had been living for the last 12 years in a little town near Dusseldorf and close to the border with Holland.

“I have been collecting a lot of stories from his friends and the idea is to put a book together and I am writing a collection of his memoirs. Molly was also famous for cooking.

“And he went on to learn how to cook restaurant standard Indian food and perfected quite a lot of his own recipes.

“He’d often spend eight hours preparing a meal.

“So I want to do a book of his memories and those of his friends plus put in recipes.

“If it comes off then all the proceeds will go to cancer research because I have lost my mum Jeannie and my dad to cancer.”

One memory to be included is when Molly took Dan to his first football match – a Dundee derby.

Dan, a techno DJ with music partner Pig, said: “My dad took me along to the Dundee United game with Dundee and I always remember that the game got stopped.

“There was a shot that missed the goal but hit a young fan behind the goal. It battered him on the head and the game was stopped for an ambulance to be called.”

Meanwhile, Molly’s 360 Band have vowed their show will go ahead at Dundee Jazz Festival in Gardyne Theatre on October 30.