Musician has London calling as fellow Dundonians help secure record deal

A local musician has thanked fellow Dundonians who helped him secure a five-year deal with a London record label.

Gordon Hennessy has just been signed to Platform Record and said he owes a debt of gratitude to the people of Dundee for supporting his work.

The talented musician from Menzieshill has been on song since the release of his track “Don’t Be A Fool” racked-up thousands of views online, on iTunes and Spotify.

Following its success the performer – who goes under the alias of the “Lonely Lost Boy” – was approached by Platform Records and hasn’t stopped smiling since.

With the release of his is next song “Starting Over” on the horizon, the 29-year-old thanked everyone who has helped him along the way.

His message of thanks came after an online fundraiser set up in April helped to cover some of the overheads in working on his new material.

Gordon said: “It has been surreal being able to announce I signed this deal.

“I had to take a seat just to take it all in with all the kind messages I got back.

“That first song (Don’t Be A Fool) started getting thousands of streams in a day, it went mad.

“The record label got in touch and said they wanted to help promote this track and said they wanted me to sign a five-year contract.

“The fundraising from the online gig has helped with production and recording to get my music out.

“There really is a debt of gratitude to those who have helped to support me locally.”

‘Perfect time for me’

Gordon has been regular performer on Dundee’s pub and club circuit and is now working on getting more of his indie-folk material out to a wider audience.

“I’ve got three separate songs I’ll be working on during these five years, amongst other projects with the label,” the father-of-three said.

“The first tune I’ll be releasing is ‘Starting Over’, which was written about lockdown.

“It’s trying to put more of a positive outlook on the lockdown experience, it kind of has The Kooks (indie rock band) vibe to it.

“We’ve shot a music video for the track in Dundee, which will be released on August 16.

“This has all come at the perfect time for me and I’m looking forward to see what’s in store next.”

“Starting Over” can be pre-ordered on iTunes here.