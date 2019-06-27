‘Musically we have never been more ready:’ Kirriemuir band Emerald Sunday looks to the future

From a covers band playing pubs in Dundee and Kirriemuir to performing original songs as they supported bands such as Primal Scream, it all happened for Emerald Sunday.

The six-piece rock outfit originally got together in spring 2008 as a covers band with a set list full to the brim of rock ‘n’ roll tunes.

After deciding to introduce some original songs to the set, they realised they could ditch the covers and release their own music.

Made up of writer and guitarist Alan Hunter, front man Mike Martin, bassist Scott Crawford, lead guitarist Matt Fleming, John Morgans on drums and Andrew Taylor on keys, Emerald Sunday have now released two albums and supported Primal Scream and Big Country while getting their music played on top radio stations and working with industry legends.

In 2012 the band released their first album, Forbidden Sun, which never really took off so the outfit were left wondering where to turn next.

Lead singer Mike said: “We had to dust off and try again.

“Recording sessions began at the Boombox in Glasgow, owned by producer John McLaughlin, for our first professionally recorded LP ‘Revolution’ in 2015.

“Our drummer left and in stepped ex Dr and the Medics member John Morgans.

“One of tracks on Revolution, Los Angeles, received an Akedemia award in the States which drove us back to the studio with a new batch of tracks.

“This time we headed to Tpot studios near Kinross, which was made famous by The View who recorded their early material there.

“The self-titled Emerald Sunday record propelled us to a new level, reaching No 17 in the Amazon Rock charts and had a Scottish New Music Chart No 1 with Lay Down On The Highest Cloud.

“Unfortunately, this period was tinged with sadness as on the day of the release we lost our manager Charlie Campbell, the man responsible for our rise, to cancer.”

The last thing Charlie did for the band was to organise a charity show alongside One Sided Horse which is made up of former members of indie giants Embrace.

It was there that Emerald Sunday member Alan met Richard McNamara of Embrace and after mourning their loss, the band reached out to Richard to produce a new EP.

The band headed to Halifax where they recorded with Richard, who also performed on a number of the tracks, before travelling to London to meet Nick Watson who has mastered artists including Fleetwood Mac, Coldplay and Embrace.

Mike added: “We released our new single, What Becomes of You, to critical acclaim on May 24 this year and so far it has been played on more than 100 radio stations worldwide, from Australia to Israel, Spain, Canada and America.

“The song also featured on BBC Radio Wales with Janice Long, Jim Gellatly’s Amazing Radio and Planet Rock – a station with more than 1.5 million listeners.”

So what’s next for the band? Mike said: “We’re in a very good position. We have 10 of the best songs we’ve ever written and recorded so it’s just a case of waiting for the right moment to release them.

“We want to build up a bit of momentum, hopefully release another single in the autumn then see where we’re at.

“The odds are probably against us now as we’re now in our 20s and 30s so we have to try that bit harder to get in people’s faces but musically we have never been more ready. So the future is looking good and we’re all grateful for all of the support we’re receiving.”

Not bad going for a covers band from Kirrie.