Musical workshop for youngsters at Dundee’s Caird Hall

Dundee youngsters are to get the chance to hone their musical and performance skills at a workshop in the city next month.

Applications have now opened for the Soundbase Byte Music Workshops that will take place at the Caird Hall in April.

A spokesman for Leisure and Culture Dundee, which organises the event, said: “Soundbase Byte is a three-day song writing, recording and loop-based music project.

“It takes place from Monday April 8 to Wednesday April 10.

“The event offers the opportunity for young people to work with a team of professional musicians – Paul “Lefty” Wright, Callum Mackie, Alison Whyte and Euan Ross – and learn new skills.

Those taking part will learn new skills, improve technique in guitar bass, drums and vocals, write new material and work on performance skills.

For further details contact Angela Doran on 01382 434111 or at angela.doran@ leisureandculturedundee.com.

The booking form is available at leisureandculturedundee.com/culture/music-development-dundee/soundbase.

The event costs £15 for the three days, with sessions starting at 10.30am each day.