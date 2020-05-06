Music tuition still on offer throughout Dundee with virtual video lessons

The team behind the Dundee Instrumental Music Service are ensuring the show will go on by providing online video tuition for students attending the city’s community hubs and pupils at home.

The Dundee City Council service usually provides weekly lessons to primary and secondary school pupils.

Following the closure of schools in March the service has become the only one of its kind in Scotland to continue its work and has ensured music tuition is still out there with members of their team visiting each of the eight community hubs each week.

Karen Hamilton, acting co-ordinator of the service, says the lessons in the community hub are allowing all of the kids to have fun and learn – without even realising it.

Karen said: “It is really good fun although there were challenges at the start as we had pupils from P1 right through to S3 age.

“The teams across the community hubs have been incredibly innovative and creative coming up with fun activities to do with the kids.

“These have included Disney quizzes, African drumming and we even got the teachers involved in dancing along to some Mamma Mia which was great fun.

“All of the instructors have also stayed in touch with their regular pupils using Microsoft Teams which is great as the pupils have been looking out music they want to learn themselves and asking for help.

“If a child takes an instrument out its case between weekly lessons that’s great, so seeing them still practising after not seeing them in so long has been fantastic.

“The children are learning a lot as well with the likes of reading sheet music so it is great that they are learning whilst not even realising it.”

Chief Education Officer at Dundee City Council, Audrey May, said: “I am so grateful to our colleagues for rallying at this difficult time and offering their services to all of our children in the community support centres.

“The music instructors’ input provides a very welcome addition to the children’s experiences within the centres which is engaging, motivating and enjoyable for them.

“Its been a real team effort. Well done and a huge thanks to you all.”

Ross Nicol, who is one of the instructors within the service, added: “We have been delivering African drumming sessions at some of the schools as a scaled-back version of our usual samba project.

“The kids have been loving it and I think they are happy to be doing something a bit different.

“It is great to know that the pupils are still getting some musical input during this time and all of the pupils we are supporting have been really engaged.

“As far as I know we will be continuing to deliver the sessions in the hubs for as long as needs be.”