A Dundee nursing home is appealing for used and nearly new iPods, MP3s and mobile phones to be used in music therapy for residents.

Bridge View House is involved in the Playlist for Life initiative which encourages families and carers to create a playlist of personally meaningful music for people with dementia.

Home manager Heather Alison said: “There are 42 residents at this nursing home and probably about half of them suffer from dementia or memory loss.

“People who normally don’t communicate or who don’t seem to be engaged in their surroundings become energised by their music.”