Music teacher ran from Dundee to Brechin and back to raise school trip cash

A music teacher chalked up the equivalent of two marathons – and squeezed in a day’s work in between – to raise money for a school trip.

Andrew Taylor, 27, ran more than 26 miles from his home in Dundee to Brechin High, where he helped his pupils prepare for their exams, before running home again.

Colleagues from his Dundee Roadrunners club joined him for the last few painful miles.

Andrew, who has only been running seriously for three years, said: “I wanted to do something different. I wanted to do something excessive to raise money for the trip.”

His extreme commute was to help fund a school trip that will teach pupils about the Rwandan genocide. The school is hoping to raise £16,000 to send 10 pupils to the country in central Africa.

Andrew set out to raise £800 but has more than £1,000.

Donate at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/run-brechin- rwanda