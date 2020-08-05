Music stars Lewis Capaldi and Maxi Jazz send videos of support to Perth girl Lily Douglas, as cancer battle worsens

Music superstars Lewis Capaldi and Maxi Jazz are among celebrities who have sent videos of support to Perth girl Lily Douglas – following news that her cancer has spread.

Lily, 12, is battling Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare form of the disease.

The accomplished dancer made it her goal to gain as many followers as possible on Instagram, going from under 30,000 yesterday to surpassing 67,000 by midday today.

Someone You Loved singer Capaldi is one of several celebrities now following Lily on the social media site, and he also sent a message of support saying he was thinking about her.

He said he would try and get Lily to 100,000 followers.

Lily’s mum Jane posted on Facebook with the news Lily’s condition had drastically worsened.

She said: “Lily’s cancer has heartbreakingly spread to her brain, she is paralysed down one side and can no longer talk or eat.

“She is in no pain at all and has not even asked for a drop of Calpol in 3.5 years.

“She is comfortable, I am trying to get her home and will continue to give her thee most amazing memories for as long as I possibly can, any ideas welcome. How long she has I don’t know; days/weeks/months, but she is still here and I will not stop giving her everything I can.”

Jane asked that only close friends and family private message the family during the difficult time.

She added: “We are not allowed any visitors due to Covid so I pray I can get her home in her new bed, no Snapchats to her as she does not know and I don’t want her scared.

“Thank you for all your continued support, we love you all, don’t worry about me as I am ok – she is still here and I am the luckiest mum in the world to have my gorgeous, sweet, kind, funny girl in my life.”

A later post yesterday said that the family hoped to get Lily home, and that chemotherapy had started to try and fight the cancer.

Among those posting videos of support were Strictly Come Dancing professional Diane Buswell, former Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes, Britain’s Got Talent judge Alisha Dixon, and Maxi Jazz, the vocalist with dance group Faithless.

Maxi Jazz said Lily and anyone she wants to bring with her could come to his next Scottish gig for free.

Scottish singer Stephanie Cheape said she hoped Lily would get better so the youngster could join her on stage “at the next festival she plays”.

Meanwhile, Perth and Kinross Council bosses are to light up the Queen’s Bridge in rainbow lights for Lily’s return home to the city.

The Facebook page ‘Light up North Muirton for Lily Douglas’ also asked the public for donations of raffle prizes.

The group hopes to have the area to the north of the city lit up brightly “like a December night” for the youngster.

Lily recently appeared as part of a Scottish Government advert, advising vulnerable people on how to shield during the coronavirus pandemic.

To see more of Lily’s accomplishments in dancing, and help her reach 100,000 followers, visit her official Instagram account.