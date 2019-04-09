Music stars including Midge Ure and ABC coming to Dundee for ’80s-themed concert

The latest big event for Slessor Gardens has been announced – and it looks set to be a trip down memory lane for many a Dundonian.

The concert at the Waterfront on August 24 will bring together a host of big names from the 1980s.

DunDee 80s will see huge stars, including ABC, Hue and Cry, Midge Ure, Go West and China Crisis, in the city to provide what is sure to be a fantastic night of entertainment.

With Craig David and Tom Jones both set to headline Slessor Gardens already this summer, the latest announcement is sure to pique the interest of 80s kids across the city.

ABC, who had huge hits and an award-winning debut album The Lexicon of Love, will perform songs like Tears Are Not Enough, Poison Arrow and The Look of Love.

Hue and Cry became famous with smash hits such as Looking for Linda and Violently, while Midge Ure found success with the anthem Vienna as well as Reap the Wild Wind.

Go West will perform tracks such as We Close Our Eyes and Don’t Look Down as they turn the clock back.

Opening up on the day will be China Crisis, the song-writing duo who will be belting out classics from gold album Flaunt the Imperfection.

Liz Doogan-Hobbs MBE, CEO of LHG Live, said: “We’re thrilled to announce yet another music offering to Dundee.

“We are certain DunDee 80s is going to prove a huge hit with fans who not only remember the artists the first time around but also newer fans who embrace the retro revival, or just want to enjoy top tunes in a spectacular summer setting.

“With Craig David tickets on sale, and Tom Jones having already sold out, Dundee is once again blessed with an amazing summer of music in Slessor Gardens.

“We hope to see as many people there as possible and encourage guests to dress in their own take on 80s style and really embrace the spirit of the evening. Bring on the neon, bring on the shades and come join the party!”

Tickets for DunDee 80s go on sale on Friday and can be purchased on ticketmaster.co.uk or lhgtickets.com.

Fans will also be able to purchase directly from Dundee City Centre box office.

The early bird general admission tickets cost £29.50 plus booking fee, golden circle tickets are £50 plus booking fee and VIP packages are available at £125 plus booking fee.