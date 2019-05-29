Music star John Newman announces he will play Dundee gig this summer

Singer John Newman will play a gig in Dundee this summer, it has been announced.

The 28-year-old, who shot to fame after writing and singing on Rudimental’s worldwide hit Feel The Love, will play at Fat Sam’s on July 2.

The gig in Dundee will be followed up by a performance at The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen the following night.

Doors open at both gigs at 7pm.

Presale tickets go on sale at 10am tomorrow, with standard tickets up for grabs on Friday, also at 10am.

The gig is strictly for people aged 14-and-older, and under 18s must be accompanied by an adult over 18.