Music promoter says big acts won’t come to ‘ghost town’ Dundee

A music promoter has stepped down from his role — claiming Dundee has become “a ghost town”.

Stuart Robertson of the city’s Bar 15 — formerly Buskers — ­­­­­has announced that he is walking away from the position — citing a lack of public support for up-and-coming local bands.

He said: “I will still honour the bands we already have booked.

“But it’s getting really bad in Dundee and the city is going to suffer. People just aren’t coming out to see original acts any more — the city is a ghost town.

“The venues are not to blame — they are doing everything they can and putting on great bands but the support just isn’t there.

“If people don’t support local bands then they are going to lose the venues.”

Stuart added: “I have no idea what has brought it on — maybe Dundee is becoming more of a dance city.

“If you look at Dundee Dance Event — and I know the people behind that put their heart and soul into it — it’s jam-packed. It is thriving but the local music scene isn’t.

“If you ask these bands to play for free they would probably do it because all they want to do is get their music out there and play to crowds.

“Big bands on tour go to places like Inverness and Aberdeen but they give Dundee a miss because the crowds aren’t here.

“The big local bands are coming home and struggling to get crowds at their gigs.

“One example is Mirror Trap. They go on tour with Placebo and play in stadiums but when they play in Dundee it is in front of 40 or 50 people.

“Something has got to change or the city is going to suffer because bands won’t come to play here. It’s a shame because at one time Dundee was a music hub in Scotland.”

Stuart believes the rise in tribute bands has stifled local bands, adding: “Things may change if the scene picks up and hopefully it will. But it is going to be a struggle. Maybe we are just going through a lull at the moment. It’s either going to explode again or it is going to die out —hopefully it takes off again.

“A lot of people think the same way that I do. It is really disappointing that this is happening in a city that was once a hub in Scotland for original bands.”

Jake Irving, 29, who has been gigging in the city for eight years, said: “I’d say there are more people interested in playing than watching.

“It’s not a bad thing but it’s hard to even know where good gigs are taking place to be honest. It’s usually by chance that I hear about something going on.

“The last gig I went to about three weeks ago was in a tiny venue with about 20 people there.

“The music was great and everyone loved it but I know that if I’d tried to get a group to go, 90% would have said no.

“We’ve played in Montrose, Aberdour, Alyth and Brechin. These places are packed out with people wanting to see bands, cover bands or original stuff.

“I guess people here go to the pub and the band is a bonus.

“Elsewhere, people go to see the bands and have a drink while they’re there.”