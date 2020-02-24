Music legend Paul Weller to play gig at Dundee’s Caird Hall this year

Music legend Paul Weller is to play a show in Dundee, it has been announced today.

Dundee is famous for Jute, Jam and Journalism, and the frontman of the iconic ’80s band The Jam will appear at the city’s Caird Hall in November.

With his recently announced 2020 May tour already sold out, the former Style Council singer gets back on the road in October and November to play a further 19 dates across the UK and Ireland.

As well as the Dundee concert, Weller will also be appearing at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall.

The Dundee gig takes place on November 12.

His new album On Sunset will be released on June 12 – Weller’s first release for his new label Polydor.

The singer/songwriter, 61, achieved fame with rockers The Jam from 1976 to 1982, then with the Style Council from 1983 to 1989.

He established himself as a solo artist in 1991, with his 1998 album Stanley Road often listed as one of the greatest British records of all time.

Tickets for the gig go on general sale at 10am on Friday 28, via Dundee Box Office.

For details of a special fan pre-sale, head to the official Paul Weller website.