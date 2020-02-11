Music icon Bryan Adams to perform at Aberdeen’s P&J Live

Music icon Bryan Adams will perform at Aberdeen’s P&J Live later this year.

The Canadian rocker will play the city’s venue on Friday May 8 – his only Scottish date which is part of a two-date UK tour.

Venue bosses expect tickets to be snapped up when they go on sale this Friday, Valentine’s Day.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment at P&J Live, said: “Bryan Adams is a household name and we are extremely excited for Aberdeen to be the only Scottish date he will be performing.

“Last time he was in Aberdeen, he wowed fans with his incredible energy.

“We can’t wait for another night of epic songs to sing along to.”

Bryan, who broke chart records when his classic (Everything I Do) I Do It For You stayed at number one in the UK for 16 weeks, last played north-east in 2016 when his gig the MoFest attracted 12,000 fans.

He turned 60 last year, but is still acclaimed as one of the best live acts around, with an extensive back catalogue to choose from, including Run to You, Summer of 69, Heaven and Cuts Like a Knife.

Bryan, who has sold more than 65 million records worldwide, is still making cutting edge music with top artists. His latest Shine A Light album featured featuring Ed Sheeran co-writing the title track and a Jennifer Lopez duet made with Ariana Grande’s producer.

“If a song is in the set, then you have to play it as good as it can be. I’m not going to downgear just because I’ve played a song a lot,” he said in a recent interview.

The singer also admitted it can be difficult to choose what to include in a setlist for his show, given he has 30 years of material to choose from.

“Yes it is challenging and the result is the show gets a little longer each year. Seriously, I could never put all the songs I’ve recorded in the show, even if I wanted to. I keep it to the songs everyone knows and a few new gems.”

For tickets or more information, go to www.pandjlive.com