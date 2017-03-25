MoFest organisers have pledged to return the event to its family-friendly origins this year with a zero-tolerance anti-alcohol message.

As preparations for the 10th year programme continue against the backdrop of concerns over the event’s long-term future, organisers say they want to get back to the real reason MoFest is staged and will be working with police to make sure Montrose High Street is an alcohol-free zone.

The event sees more than 12,000 revellers flock to the town each year to soak up the music and sunshine.

MoFest vice-chairwoman Anne Jenkins said: “In 2014 as part of Event Scotland’s Year of Food and Drink campaign we licensed parts of the High Street to accommodate a broader range of vendors, including some serving craft beer and cocktails.

“While those were fantastic stalls and we understand people do like to have a cheeky mojito in the sunshine, we do feel licensing the area sends the wrong message and perhaps promotes drinking, which is not what MoFest is about.

“There are bylaws in place that prohibit alcohol being consumed on the streets and this is no different during the festival.

“We will be working with Police Scotland and Angus Council to encourage responsible and appropriate drinking and there will be a clear message — the High Street is an alcohol-free zone.

“We are not trying to be the fun police. Let’s keep the High Street for families.”

This year’s festival, from May 26 to 28, will see a number of new bands join old favourites.

Deacon Blue will open the anniversary event with an open air East Links gig on Friday May 26, with a second headline act, The Beach Boys closing the festival on the Sunday evening.