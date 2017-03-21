A music event to raise money for the homeless is set to return to Dundee.

Musicians Against Homelessness is the brainchild Alan McGee — the man made famous for signing Oasis during a gig in Glasgow.

The campaign aims to raise funds for the homeless charity Crisis and showcase local talent at gigs around the country.

Last year, the city hosted the first of its kind in Scotland.

Local organiser Stuart Robertson has confirmed Dundee would once again host the poverty-busting show.

He said: “They asked me to do the event again but there will be a few changes this year.

“We will be showcasing more local bands, which I think will make a difference.

“It was a great crowd last year but I think this year it will be even bigger. Things are looking great so far.

“The event is going to be in the same place.

“Last year it was going to be in the Whitehall Theatre but we moved it to Buskers, which is now Bar 15.

“Everything is in place to make sure that it is a really successful night for a great cause.

“The response last year was phenomenal but this year we are going to do even better.”

Stuart said the experience he had picked up from last year’s event was paying dividends.

He said: “Lessons have been learned from last year. It is going to be scaled down a bit but the quality is going to be even better. I think we are going to get the balance right this year.

“The ethos behind the event is to bring through up-and-coming artists and bands to give them a chance and there are some new local bands coming through.”

Tickets for the event, which will take place in September, will go on sale when the performing bands have been finalised.