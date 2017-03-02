A locally-produced beer has proved a good news story for the charity it was named after.

Optimistic Sound Pale Ale was made by brewer Danny Cullen, who recently founded Law Brewery in the city.

Danny has donated the profits from the sale of all 60 bottles of the ale to Optimistic Sound, which is behind setting up the Big Noise Orchestra in Douglas.

The orchestra will be the latest in Scotland to go into poorer areas of cities in an effort to give children, their families and the community an opportunity to get involved in the major music project.

Danny said: “I wanted to give something back to the city because of all the help I have had locally to help set up my brewery.

“I want my beers and the brewery to be associated with the local music and arts scene, so when I read about Optimistic Sound and the Big Noise Orchestra I decided I would love to support them.

”I thought that to call my one-off beer Optimistic Sound after the charity would be a great idea.

“I only heard of the charity recently but it sounded like something I was keen to support.”

Danny said that all the hops for the beer were grown in his own garden in the West End of Dundee.

He said: “You don’t normally expect to find hops grown very much north of Kent.

“However, my garden is south-facing and sheltered and warm so I produced a reasonable crop of hops.

“I made the beer exclusively using my own hops and had enough for 60 bottles.”

Danny said that Dundee firms Frasers Fruit and Veg, the Speedwell Bar and Aitken Wines all agreed to stock the beer but allow all the profits from it — which amounted to a total of £228 — to be donated to Optimistic Sound.

He said: “They each had 19 bottles to sell at £4 each.

“I’m delighted to be able to donate this money to such a great cause.”

Speaking on behalf of Optimistic Sound, Clare Brennan said: “We are very grateful to Danny, who had kindly offered to name the first batch of the beer made from his own hops Optimistic Sound and donate all the money to us.”

Optimistic Sound is a lyric taken from Dundee Bard Michael Marra’s song Like Another Rolling Stone.