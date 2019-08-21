Music awards to be named in memory of Dundee United fan Liam Colgan, who died on stag do

A new memorial fund has been established by the family of tragic Liam Colgan.

Dundee United fan Liam was 29 when he went missing while on his brother’s stag do in Hamburg in February 2018.

His body was found in the River Elbe 10 weeks later.

© Supplied

The Liam Colgan Fund will create two annual awards for music students at the University of the Highlands and Islands.

The Liam Colgan songwriting award and The Liam Colgan music production award will also provide students with the opportunity to develop and enhance their songwriting and performing skills and keep Liam’s music alive

Liam’s father Brian said: “Liam’s family and close friends were devastated by his untimely death.

“I wanted to find a way of ensuring that something positive came out of this devastation.”

He said: “I originally planned to set up a separate charity to achieve this but once I had been in touch with the university to explain my plans they couldn’t have been more helpful.

“They already had a framework in place which fulfilled all of my objectives.”

Alison Wilson, the university’s Head of Development, said: “We are very grateful to Liam’s family for thinking of giving back to the university in this way.”