Museum seeks people to have their memories of Arbroath Harbour recorded

Stories of the sea are being sought from people with a connection to Arbroath harbour.

The Signal Tower Museum is inviting folk who lived by, worked at or visited the harbour to drop in for an informal chat and have their memories recorded at a drop-in event tomorrow, between 10am-5pm, as part of a maritime heritage project.

Museum officer Kirsten Couper said: “We wish to record the stories, traditions and memories of Arbroath’s unique fishing heritage. Were you a skipper, harbour worker, boat-builder, fish merchant or smokie-maker, or knew someone who was?”