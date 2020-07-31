Museum emerges from lockdown with A Love Letter to Dundee

A photographic love story focused on Dundee is ‘the balm to bring us out of lockdown’.

That’s according to curators at the city’ s McManus Art Gallery & Museum, which reopens on August 20 with the blockbuster exhibition A Love Letter to Dundee.

The show, which features Joseph McKenzie photographs from 1964-1987, will be on exhibit along with ‘Time and Tide: The Transformation of The Tay’.

A spokesman said: “Stunning black and white photographs evidence the changing fortunes of the city and its people.

“McKenzie is considered by many to be the father of modern Scottish photography and his Dundee works are just the balm that we need coming out of lockdown.

“They remind us of Dundee’s strength through changing times, the value of community and the knowledge that we can look forward to better times ahead.”

He added: “Throughout the lockdown period, the River Tay has provided a calm backdrop to the anxiety around us.

“Time and Tide looks at the influence of the Tay without which, Dundee would not exist nor have transformed from a small medieval settlement to Scotland’s fourth largest city.

“This exhibition looks at how the growth of the city, particularly along the waterfront, has affected the Tay, its wildlife and the people who live here.

“From early settlement to industrial giant, to post-industrial leisure destination, the waterfront continues to recycle and reinvent itself.

Earlier this year, The McManus struck gold at the 2019/20 Scottish Thistle Awards National Final in Edinburgh where they won Best Visitor Attraction.

Sinclair Aitken, Chair of Leisure & Culture Dundee said the museum’s reopening was positive news and would encourage more people to spend time in the city.

Billy Gartley, Head of Cultural Services at Leisure & Culture Dundee added: “The McManus has long been a Dundonian favourite.

“We’ve missed our visitors – and with the prestigious accolade of Visitor Attraction of the Year – we hope many more will be tempted in.

“Our collections comprise Dundee’s civic memory, reminding us of both good and challenging times from the past, highlighting the enduring spirit of our citizens. With two outstanding new exhibitions we can’t wait to welcome you back.”

Admission is free, but donations to support the work of The McManus in caring for the City’s collections are welcome.

Both exhibitions open on Thursday 20 August. A Love Letter to Dundee: Joseph McKenzie Photographs 1964-87 runs for over a year, until Sunday October 24 2021. Time and Tide: The Transformation of the Tay runs until Sunday April 18 2021.