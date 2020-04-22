Perthshire museum asks for help to document life during coronavirus lockdown

A local museum is reaching out to residents to help create document the coronavirus lockdown.

As the population gets ready to enter its fifth week in lockdown, Culture Perth and Kinross wants to make sure it preserves this period in history so future generations can understand what life was like during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Gillian Findlay, interim head of museums and collections at Culture Perth and Kinross, said: “We work across the archives, family history and museum, and they all have permanent collections.

“As archivists and historians it is our job to make sure our collections are relevant, and a big part of that is recording important events and everyday life for future generations.

“Although this experience we are all going through is an international event, it is being felt in villages and towns all over the world.

“It is really important to take a moment to sit down and think about how we can work with the community to represent their stories because there is an immediate link between your own life with something really big that is happening right now.”

Culture Perth and Kinross will soon be releasing a questionnaire on its website for people to fill in, but they are also asking people to send in diary entries and objects as well.

Gillian continued: “We want to document what has changed in people’s daily lives – for example, my kids are not going to school anymore, which is massive.

“I usually go to work and I am not anymore, which is a huge adjustment, and we can’t visit our family.

“We are all having a lot of new experiences and dealing with new words.

“People can keep digital diaries and the museum staff are looking to collect objects such as PPE, loo roll, hand sanitiser, homemade scrubs people have made, drawings of rainbows, videos of the clap for carers and home schooling materials.

“The archive staff are more interested in the paper side of things, so any official documents like an information letter from the NHS.

“Anything people could use in 40 years’ time for research or an exhibition.”

Gillian added: “We are very sensitive to the fact this is a really difficult time for a lot of people.

“For some they will look back at this as the worst period of their lives, and we don’t want to minimise that at all.”

Diary entries can be handed in by emailing info@culturepk.org.uk

Those who want to donate physical items are asked to email the team detailing what they have, and these will be collected once the lockdown is over.