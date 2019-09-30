Murraygate O2 store closes following refit of Overgate shop

Mobile phone giant O2 has provided further details on why it chose to close its Murraygate store earlier this month.

The shop shut unexpectedly earlier this month and has since been cleared out.

In a statement to the Tele, an O2 spokesman said the network had taken the decision to close the store following a refit of its other Dundee shop in the Overgate centre.

The spokesman said: “After analysing the catchment area and performance of both Overgate and Murraygate stores, we made the decision to focus our attention on Overgate, where more of our customers were visiting.

“68-70 Murraygate has now closed and the premises handed back to the landlord.”

No jobs have been lost as a result of the closure.

The spokesman added all workers redeployed in another store in the local area, with the majority moving to the refurbished Overgate shop.