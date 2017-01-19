Dundee United have shown their determination to sustain a promotion challenge by working hard in this transfer window to add to their attacking options.

Thomas Mikkelsen has been fixed up, an audacious attempt to bring back Gary Mackay-Steven has been made and gaffer Ray McKinnon has even allowed Edward Ofere to train at the club and, if he impresses, there could be another contract for the Nigerian.

That’s good work but there remains every chance the goals United need to keep pace with Championship leaders Hibs could well come from within in the shape of current top scorer Simon Murray.

He’s got 11 goals this term and his double helped salvage a point against Queen of the South on Saturday.

Going back, he’s actually struck 16 times in his last 32 games. Strangely, though, Murray continues to divide opinion among supporters.

The flame-haired Dundonian was signed from Arbroath by Jackie McNamara for £50,000 in January 2015 but was immediately sent back on loan to Gayfield.

He struggled to claim a starting berth at the beginning of season 2015/16, only featuring in the opening line-up three times before the turn of the year.

However, with the team sliding towards relegation, new boss Mixu Paatelainen, brought the 24-year-old in from the cold.

Over the next few months, Murray’s name was in the first XI on 10 occasions and, although the team ultimately went down, six goals — five coming in the last five games — showed he could deliver.

Murray has continued that run of scoring form this term and the five league games he’d netted in prior to Saturday all resulted in wins.

That’s a good return for a lad who, only a few years ago, was playing junior football.

So what are the attributes and deficiencies in Murray’s game?

GOALS

Undoubtedly, finding the back of the net is what every striker should be judged on and Murray has been a regular contributor for United over the course of the campaign.

Seven league and four cup goals is a decent return and, if he continues at that rate, hitting 20 this season is a realistic possibility.

Championship clubs would bite your hand off for someone with that sort of ratio.

ATTITUDE

It can’t be faulted. Whether in the starting XI or coming on as a substitute the Dundonian covers every blade of grass.

While his goals have already been highlighted, Murray’s tireless running and willingness to chase lost causes has resulted in numerous opportunities for the Tangerines.

LEADING THE LINE

Murray provides United with an ‘out’ ball. If the defence is under pressure, they know the striker will run the channels and put pressure on defenders.

He’s also a good first line of defence, refusing to allow the opposition rearguard any time to play out from the back by constantly snapping at their heels.

LINK-UP PLAY

This is an area which can be improved on. Murray needs to be more adept at holding on to the ball when it’s played up to him with his back to goal.

The arrival of new boy Thomas Mikkelsen could provide a solution to this problem. If it does, Murray could be the perfect foil to feed off the Danish target man.

CONSISTENCY

Murray has made more of an impact at Tannadice this season.

However, he continues to find himself on the bench or, on the odd occasion, left out altogether.

To make sure he’s in every week, he needs to find a consistency that will make it impossible to ignore him.