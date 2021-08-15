Muriel Stewart obituary: Daughter’s tribute to Montrose-born teacher who relished being at heart of community

Muriel Stewart, who has died aged 71, taught at Bervie Primary School for 39 years without a day off sick.

She taught hundreds of Mearns children and the children of former pupils until her retiral in 2011.

Her daughter, Vanessa, said teaching was her passion and driving force.

She relished being at the heart of the community and interacting with children and their families.

Vanessa said: “She was never off sick in all those years but of, course, she had time off for maternity leave.

“Her whole career was spent at Bervie apart from a probationary year at Arduthie in Stonehaven.”

Muriel was born at Charleton maternity home, Montrose, to Eddie McBay and his wife Isa.

Eddie was a member of the large McBay family of Johnshaven and worked at Montrose railway station for 40 years.

Muriel attended Johnshaven primary school where she was dux and passed her 11 plus exams with straight As.

She travelled to Mackie Academy, Stonehaven, for her secondary education and left aged 17.

Vanessa said: “My mum and her great friend, Elma Souter of Gourdon went to study in Aberdeen together. Mum went to do teacher training and Elma studied English and geography.

“They shared digs and it was a real eye opener being in the big city for two girls from little fishing villages.

Innocents

“They were innocents and dazzled by the lights and nightlife Aberdeen had to offer.”

It was at the Palace nightclub in Aberdeen where Muriel, then aged 17, met her future husband, Vincent, also 17.

He was to experience something similar to Muriel and Elma but in reverse.

“He was from Northfield and worldly wise. When he first went to visit my mum’s parents in Johnshaven, he said it was like stepping back in time.

Black shawls

“They were still wearing black shawls and long skirts in Johnshaven at that time. It was a real fishing community.”

The couple went on to marry in Aberdeen registrar’s office in October, 1971.

Muriel was determined not to follow convention by wearing white and, instead, wore a 1960s-style coat and red floppy hat.

Individual

“My mother never did the conventional thing and was determined to do it her way,” said Vanessa.

After her first year teaching at Arduthie, Muriel secured the post at Bervie and the couple moved to Johnshaven.

Vincent got a job as a porter at Sunnyside Royal Hospital, Montrose.

“My mother had a wonderful teaching career but towards the end, it became less about teaching children and more about planning ahead and she found that aspect less enjoyable,” said Vanessa.

“She loved the children, loved how excited they got at Christmas and was always surprised when they gave her gifts.

“My mum never really settled into retirement. She was always unconventional but she also missed her career and never found anything to replace it.

“She was not one for garden centres or coffee mornings.

“She was however, an avid reader and a lover of crosswords.”

In 2017, Muriel and Vincent moved to Ellon.

