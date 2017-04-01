Murdoch doubtful for Dundee United but Spittal returns

Defender Stewart Murdoch is the big Dundee United doubt for the trip to Queen of the South.

Murdoch has impressed after switching to right-back for the last two games, both of which have resulted in morale-boosting victories.

But his chances of turning out in Dumfries have been rated no better than 50-50 by manager Ray McKinnon.

“Stewart hurt his groin on Tuesday night and he’s struggling,” admitted Ray.

“He actually did it in the warm up before we played Ayr but he managed to get through the 90 minutes.

“That’s typical of him because he’s a good person and an excellent pro who always gives his best for the team.

“That and the fact he’s done well at right-back in the last two games is why I would like him available.”

Ray admitted the fact the Doonhamers have a synthetic pitch is not in Murdoch’s favour.

“These types of surfaces tend not to be very forgiving and if you try to play on them carrying any kind of knock it’s not easy.

“I’d say he has to be 100% to make it, so right now it’s 50-50. We’ll give him as much time as we can and I am still hoping to have him available.”

If Murdoch doesn’t make it, Lewis Toshney looks likely to come back in on that side of the defence.

He missed out against the Honest Men because of a totting-up suspension that was a hangover from his recent red card against Hibs.

Also back could be attacker Blair Spittal. He’s been missing since damaging ankle ligaments at Falkirk last month. He returned to action for the Development team against Kilmarnock at Tannadice yesterday, so may be involved.

“Spits is obviously lacking match practice but so long as he’s suffered no reaction from yesterday I might put him on the bench to give us another option,” added Ray.

Signs are that will be the case after Spittal managed an hour in the second string’s 2-0 win over Killie.

He was taken off with the Queens game in mind and not because of any problems with his ankle.

New signing Wato Kuate played 90 minutes and he’ll also be on the bench.

“He’s doing well but needs a bit of fitness and it’ll be a week or two before I think about starting him,” Ray added.