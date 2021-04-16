Murdo Fraser forced to remove poster placed on private property in Perthshire without permission

Scottish Conservative candidate Murdo Fraser has been told to remove a poster urging voters to support him after it was attached to a road sign.

Locals in Abernyte in Perthshire complained about the posters being placed on road signs and on private property.

One resident was left annoyed when he spotted one of the Holyrood candidate’s signs which had been posted on his private land without permission.

Murdo Fraser, who is contesting the Perthshire North seat, had even tweeted a picture of the sign in question thanking his “supporters” for displaying it.

Great to see supporters putting these signs up across Perthshire pic.twitter.com/ZjsVsdERZ5 — Murdo Fraser (@murdo_fraser) April 14, 2021

A spokesperson for the Scottish Conservatives said the signs were erected by an “over-enthusiastic” Abernyte resident and have since been removed.

‘Dangerous’

Local SNP councillor Tom McEwan said the Scottish election candidate should know better.

He said: “It is very well known in Perth & Kinross that the council’s street furniture should not be used for campaign signage.

“Restricting the views of pedestrians and motorists is very dangerous and these rules are for the safety of everyone.

“The Conservative party and Murdo Fraser are experienced campaigners and should know better than this.

“I expect an apology to the residents of Perth and Kinross for this breach of these well-understood election rules.”

Perth and Kinross Council said it expected the signs to be removed.

A spokesperson said: “The council has been made aware of the signs placed on the road sign at Abernyte.

“We have contacted the local Conservative election agent and asked that the signs are removed as soon as possible.

“If they are not removed, we will make arrangements for their removal and recharge the costs involved to the local Conservative group.”

‘Unaware of the rules’

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Conservatives said: “This was done by an over enthusiastic member of the Abernyte community who was unaware of the rules. As soon as it was brought to our attention the signs were removed and we have reminded all our supporters of the rules.

“We understand the desire of our supporters to bring the litany of SNP failures to the attention of their communities, but everyone has to act within the rules.”

‘Caught red-handed’

An SNP spokesperson said: “This is utterly embarrassing for Murdo Fraser, who has been caught red-handed and who should now apologise to the person whose land he used without permission. The Tory campaign is just going from bad to worse.”