The brother of a man allegedly murdered by a Polish man has admitted storming into a police station with a baseball bat claiming he wanted to “take revenge” on the Polish community.

Lee Fyans, 35, of Balunie Gardens, Dundee turned up at Dundee’s Baluniefield police station first thing on a Monday morning armed with a bat — and walked towards cops telling them: “I could kill yous.”

Officers then grabbed him — only for him to begin to make threats against the Polish community because he wants revenge for the death of his brother, Ronnie Kidd.

Mr Kidd was found dead along with Holly Alexander at a flat in Dundee’s Rosefield Street in December.

Krzysztof Gadecki later appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court facing two charges of murder on petition.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Robertson told Dundee Sheriff Court: “Officers saw the accused walking from the main gate into the compound, and as he spotted officers he walked towards them stating he had a baseball bat.

Sheriff Tom Hughes imposed a community payback order with two years’ supervision and ordered him to be confined to his home on an electronic tag from 7pm until 7am every day for four months.