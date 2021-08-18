Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 18th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Murder suspect Mark Barrott now spotted in Elgin

By David Mackay
August 18, 2021, 12:18 pm Updated: August 18, 2021, 12:32 pm
leeds murder mark barrott
Mark Barrott is wanted by police as a murder suspect. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

A man wanted as a murder suspect following the death of his wife has been spotted near Elgin.

Police are hunting Mark Barrott after his wife Eileen was found dead at their home in Leeds on Sunday.

The 54-year-old was seen in Aberdeen on Huntly Street on Sunday night.

However, West Yorkshire Police have now received reports he was staying near Elgin on Tuesday.

How did Mark Barrott get to Elgin?

Mr Barrott is believed to have travelled to Elgin from Aberdeen by train.

Police attended the property near the Moray town where it is believed he had been staying.

However, when officers searched the premises he was no longer there.

Eileen Barrott

It is not known where he has gone.

Local personnel and West Yorkshire Police are now working together to trace Mr Barrott following the latest sighting.

Members of the public have been urged not to approach him and to contact police if they see him.

What are police saying?

Mr Barrott is believed to have travelled from Leeds to Edinburgh by train on Sunday before being identified in Aberdeen.

His wife Eileen was found dead at their home in Naburn Folk, Whinmoor earlier the same day.

West Yorkshire Police’s senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Vanessa Rolfe said: “We are still working to locate and arrest Mark Barrott as a suspect for his wife Eileen’s murder, and we are keen to hear from anyone who has seen him following this latest confirmed sighting in the Elgin area yesterday.

“We have already sent detectives to Scotland to work alongside our colleagues from Police Scotland who are supporting and assisting the search for Mr Barrott.

“Our advice remains that anyone who sees him should not approach him but should contact police immediately on 999.

“Clearly, Eileen’s family are continuing to go through an incredibly difficult time following her death and I would appeal directly to Mark Barrott to hand himself in to police and avoid prolonging things any further.”